The North Carolina Air National Guard's C-17 flew near downtown Greensboro and High Point midday Thursday as a salute to "American heroes" on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups of hospital employees and other essential workers gathered in both cities to watch the plane fly over.
Along with the flyby in the Triad, which included a visit to Winston-Salem, the aircraft passed over Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Statesville, the Triangle, Goldsboro, Wilson, Greenville, Kinston, Jacksonville and Wilmington before returning to Charlotte.
Officials said the flight didn't cost taxpayers any additional money. It was part of a regularly scheduled training exercise.
See photos from across the Triad.
Flyover
A C-17 from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies over downtown Winston-Salem as part of Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Miliitary transport flies over Winston-Salem
Flyover
A C-17 from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies over downtown Winston-Salem as part of Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Flyover
A C-17 from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies over downtown Winston-Salem as part of Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
NC Air National Guard Flyover
A North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 globemaster flies over Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Thursday, May 7, 2020 as part of a statewide salute to healthcare workers. The transport jet flew over Charlotte, Asheville, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and Wilmington.
Walt Unks/Journal
NC Air National Guard Flyover
A North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster flies between Novant's Forsyth Regional Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Thursday, May 7, 2020 as part of a statewide salute to healthcare workers. The transport jet flew over Charlotte, Asheville, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and Wilmington.
Walt Unks/Journal
NC Air National Guard Flyover
A North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster flies over downtown Winston-Salem, Thursday, May 7, 2020 as part of a statewide salute to healthcare workers. The transport jet flew over Charlotte, Asheville, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and Wilmington.
Walt Unks/Journal
NC Air National Guard Flyover
A North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster flies over downtown Winston-Salem, Thursday, May 7, 2020 as part of a statewide salute to healthcare workers. The transport jet flew over Charlotte, Asheville, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and Wilmington.
Walt Unks/Journal
NC Air National Guard Flyover
People watch from the 500 W. 5th Building as s North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 globemaster flies over Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Thursday, May 7, 2020 as part of a statewide salute to healthcare workers. The transport jet flew over Charlotte, Asheville, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and Wilmington.
Walt Unks/Journal
NC Air National Guard Flyover
Residents of the Nissen Building watch as a North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 globemaster approaches Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Thursday, May 7, 2020 as part of a statewide salute to healthcare workers. The transport jet flew over Charlotte, Asheville, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Raleigh, Greenville and Wilmington.
Walt Unks/Journal
20200508g_nws_flyover
Nurses watch as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard conducted a one aircraft C-17 flyover over The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Jonathan Cook, a pharmist, videos as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
COVID-19 NC Air National Guard Flyover
Beth Horrell (from left), Eric Freeman, Kevin Weaver and Beth Horrell, of Wake Forest Baptist Health, watch as a C-17 aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies over Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center during Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
COVID-19 NC Air National Guard Flyover
Healthcare workers with Wake Forest Baptist Health watch as a C-17 aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard fades in the distance after flying over Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center during Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
COVID-19 NC Air National Guard Flyover
Phyllis Knight-Brown (left) and Shaketha Rorie, of Wake Forest Baptist Health, watch as a C-17 aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies over Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center during Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
COVID-19 NC Air National Guard Flyover
Healthcare workers with Wake Forest Baptist Health turn to watch as a C-17 aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard fades in the distance after flying over Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center during Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
COVID-19 NC Air National Guard Flyover
Beth Horrell (from left), Eric Freeman, Kevin Weaver and Beth Horrell, of Wake Forest Baptist Health, watch as a C-17 aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies over Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center during Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
20200508g_nws_flyover
People leave after watching the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard fly a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
A driver applauds the nurses and doctors after the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard fly a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Allen Keene of Lexington waits for the flyover in front of High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Employees watch as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard as a C-17 aircraft flies over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Reid Burleson, 18-months, waves at passing vehicles as he and his grandmother, Tamra Bingham wait for the flyover in front of High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
People stand on the roof waiting for the flyover at High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Employees watch as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
Jonathan Cook, a pharmist, and other employees make videos as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200508g_nws_flyover
People applaud the nurses and doctors after the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard fly a C-17 aircraft over High Point Medical Center in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- (copy)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.