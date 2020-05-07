20200508g_nws_flyover (copy)

Nurses watch as the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard conducted a one aircraft C-17 flyover over The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

The North Carolina Air National Guard's C-17 flew near downtown Greensboro and High Point midday Thursday as a salute to "American heroes" on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups of hospital employees and other essential workers gathered in both cities to watch the plane fly over.

Along with the flyby in the Triad, which included a visit to Winston-Salem, the aircraft  passed over Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Statesville, the Triangle, Goldsboro, Wilson, Greenville, Kinston, Jacksonville and Wilmington before returning to Charlotte.

Officials said the flight didn't cost taxpayers any additional money. It was part of a regularly scheduled training exercise.

See photos from across the Triad.

