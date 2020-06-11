A judge in Alamance County has ruled in favor of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in upholding a temporary restraining order to close Ace Speedway for violating Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two guidelines.
Judge Tom Lambeth, the Alamance County district court judge, made his ruling on Thursday afternoon after hearing from both sides for about 90 minutes. Lambeth recessed for more than hour before coming back to make his ruling.
“Based on all of the materials I’ve reviewed and the arguments of counsel, the appropriate ruling is I’m going to grant a temporary restraining order,” Lambeth said. “... (Restricting) Ace Speedway and any of the entities associated with it from holding any races until we can have another hearing on this matter.”
Ace Speedway has held races the last three weekends without any limits on attendance, something that Gov. Roy Cooper called “reckless” which led to the state to file a restraining order.
Cooper declared the venue an “imminent hazard,” and the DHHS issued an order declaring the track an "acute threat to North Carolinians, which must not continue."
Attorney Andrew Kasper, who represented state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, reiterated in arguments that the guidelines for holding an outdoor event during the pandemic were blatantly disobeyed. This past Saturday more than 2,000 fans were at the speedway, making it hard to do any social distancing. The governor's executive order limits attendance at outdoor sporting events to 25 people.
Kasper argued that having mass gatherings such as the ones at Ace Speedway were a threat to the health of citizens in North Carolina.
Representing Robert Turner and his son, Jason, was attorney Chuck Kitchen. Neither of the Turners appeared at the hearing.
Kitchen argued that since the order came down earlier this week Ace Speedway hasn’t held races since. Ace Speedway was scheduled to hold races this Saturday.
“They have also said there’s violation because Ace Speedway was ordered immediately be closed and not hold any races,” Kitchen said. “They have held no further races since this order went into effect. So there has been no violation — yet.”
Kitchen went on to argue that the Turners have a right to earn a living.
“Neither the state nor the legislator has the power to keep a citizen from pursuing an ordinary vocation on their own property with their own means,” Kitchen said.
The Turners could not be reached for comment but, about a half hour after the ruling, posted an update on Ace Speedway’s Facebook page.
The update said that open practice is canceled on Thursday and the Saturday races, along with June 19 races, have also been cancelled.
“We want to thank everyone for their unwavering support,” the Facebook post read. “We will resume our season as soon as possible.”
There was also a post that thanked the fans and supporters of the track.
“Thank you to our local officials who have stood by their beliefs,” it said. “Thank you to our fans, our employees, our sponsors and our race teams who have expressed their support through the good and the bad. Continue to stick with us, this does not mean 2020 is over, just on hold.”
Meanwhile, the Turners are getting some financial help through a Gofundme.com web page set up by Clairborne Brewer of Burlington.
The online fundraiser says money raised will go tward legal fees as he tries to keep Ace Speedway open for business. In just one day, more than $13,000 has been raised toward a goal of $50,000.
Brewer said on the Gofundme page that: “Ace Speedway is a small town, family owned, small business. I am a race fan, and even more of a fan of Ace Speedway and all they represent in this community. As soon as go fund me releases these funds I will be meeting with Robert Turner to allocate all funds directly to him. In the meantime, thanks to all donors and GOD BLESS THE USA.”
