GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center will reopen Monday with reservations required and new safety restrictions in place, the center announced today.
The center, which was closed 93 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, opens to a limited number of members on Monday and Tuesday and a limited number of non-members on Wednesday.
Guests will be required to:
- Make reservations in advance online.
- Limit groups to 10 or fewer people.
- Maintain a distance of at least six feet away from other visiting parties.
- Follow a one-way path through the science center.
Guests will be strongly encouraged to:
- Wear a face mask.
- Watch the GCS Reopening - Safety in Focus video and review the Safety in Focus booklet.
The science center said high-touch exhibits, attractions and experiences as well as spaces where it is difficult to maintain proper social distance will be closed, including Hands-On Harbor (stingray touch tank), SciPlay Bay, the OmniSphere Theater, Adventure Theaters, the lower level of the museum, behind-the-scenes experiences and Jeansboro Junction.
