GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the police department has modified and is reviewing several policies in the wake of nationwide protests spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis officers.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, James said his department has received numerous inquiries concerning its policies.
"Greensboro Police Department wants to assure the members of this community that GPD is always willing to listen and engage in productive dialogue about how to make the policies more comprehensive."
James said the department trains officers in de-escalation and communication skills during their basic police academy and it updates training every few years or as needed. He said officers are not trained to use chokeholds or strangleholds.
In viral video footage of Floyd's death in Minneapolis, he can be heard saying "I can't breathe" as Officer Derek Chauvin holds Floyd to the ground with a knee to his neck.
In response, James said they have modified their department's policy to specifically prohibit the use of those restraint methods.
"Let me be clear, they were never authorized," James said, but the policy modification now uses language that addresses chokeholds and strangleholds.
The department also now specifically requires an officer who witnesses an excessive use of force to intervene verbally or physically to interrupt the act, according to James. They also must also notify a supervisor.
James said that the department already had policy in place to investigate all uses of force, but "this policy makes it crystal clear that officers must report and intervene."
Greensboro's policy change comes after three officers stood by in Minneapolis while Chauvin physically pinned Floyd to the pavement. The other officers also face charges in Floyd's death.
Offering enhanced access to counseling for officers was also discussed in the press conference. James said he wants officers to have multiple outlets to "process what they see and feel," and to remove the stigma surrounding mental health.
"Quite frankly, we’re people too. We put on these uniforms for a few hours a day and then we go home and we’re moms and dads, husbands and wives and partners. It’s a tough job and we need to make sure we’re taking care of our people."
In addressing the department's policy on racial profiling, James said they don't condone it whatsoever and it is prohibited, as well as any action being taken on the basis of gender or ethnicity.
He was asked whether the new policy modifications could have made a difference when Marcus Smith, a Greensboro man who was experiencing homelessness, died while in the custody of Greensboro police in late 2018. James declined to provide any answer relating specifically to Smith's death.
"Respectfully, that is a case that is still in litigation," James said, "so I don’t want to speak specifically about that case. What I’ll say is we’re trying to make the policies as clear as possible so there is no confusion. We also want to make sure that we put the best officers possible out on the street."
Across the nation, some protesters have demanded defunding of police departments. If that occurred in Greensboro, James said: "I can’t say exactly where (the impact) is, but it could be in personnel. It also could be in training."
The Greensboro City Council controls the police budget. James said no matter what the council decides, the department will adjust and provide the best service possible.
James said he hopes to engage the community about the issues they care about. The chief pointed out he had already begun holding a series of community meetings when he took the position, but some were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"This work is still not done. We need your input, we need your help," he said.
In a statement Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office echoed the police department's desire to receive community input.
The sheriff's office announced a new initiative called the “Guilford County Sheriff’s Local Residents’ Advisory Roundtable."
In a news release, Sheriff Danny Rogers said the 12-member group will consist of local residents from diverse age, social, religious and racial backgrounds. The group will hold monthly face-to-face meetings with the sheriff and members of his command staff.
At these monthly meetings, the advisory roundtable members will have the opportunity to express concerns, make suggestions and ask questions about the policies, procedures and actions taken by the sheriff's office.
In the next few weeks, Rogers will select at least one roundtable member from each of the following groups:
- Local religious community leaders/clerics
- NAACP
- Advocate for those with special needs and persons with disabilities
- Chamber of Commerce
- Schools
- LGBTQ community
The sheriff's office said they will release more details about this new program during the month of June. Questions should be addressed to Lori Poag, the sheriff’s communications specialist, at 336-641-2752.
