The boarded-up storefronts serve as scars for small-business owners in downtown Greensboro, but those appear to be the only evident scars along Elm Street this morning.

A citywide curfew that went into effect at 8 p.m., a crowd of protesters numbering fewer than 100 and a Greensboro Police Department presence seemed to limit any other damage in downtown Greensboro.  

