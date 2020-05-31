Owners of small businesses along South Elm Street began cleanup this morning after an evening of protests over the death of George Floyd resulted in property damage from looting.
Greensboro Police Department officers and crime scene investigators worked at several businesses this morning along South Elm Street, between the railroad tracks and Gate City Boulevard.
Jim Waters, owner of the Mellow Mushroom restaurant, said his business sustained an estimated $25,000 to $50,000 in loss that included several broken windows along Elm Street and behind the building, stolen alcohol and iPads and damage to point-of-sale terminals. The restaurant's stained glass remained intact, and he said insurance would cover his losses.
Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development organization that spurs investment in the center city, was among the properties sustaining damage.
Further north on Elm, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum also lost a plate-glass window. The museum is in the same building that housed the Woolworth's at which four N.C. A&T students staged a sit-in that was a watershed moment in the civil rights moment.
