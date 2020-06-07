GREENSBORO — Artist Jenna Rice worked Sunday afternoon to remove the spray paint vandals had used to black out the eyes on her portrait of George Floyd on a downtown business storefront. There also were reports of other graffiti depicting the words "white power" along South Elm Street.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said officers have been patrolling the area since Mayor Nancy Vaughan declared a citywide curfew on Tuesday. He was not aware of any complaints filed with police about the spray-painting of the portrait.
Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference last week that the protesters who vandalized parts of the downtown on May 30 came from “outside the community.” Glenn said Sunday that authorities are still actively investigating that vandalism and are asking people in the community who have information about it to come forward.
"Hopefully we can find the individuals responsible," Glenn said.
Rice had painted the mural on plywood put up at a restaurant on South Elm Street after its windows were broken after protests in the area last month turned violent.
The protests have continued since Floyd was killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.