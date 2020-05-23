Artist Jenna Rice strapped on a harness Saturday so she could hang suspended above a former mail truck to paint another tribute on it to front-line hospital and health care workers. The truck, owned by developer Marty Kotis, has become a rolling tribute amid the coronavirus pandemic and is one of his latest efforts to bring street art to Greensboro.
Rice talks about the project in this video:
And here are some photos:
Art 'Mission: Impossible' style
Art 'Mission: Impossible' style

Jenna Rice is suspended by a harness while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice (right) shares a toast with Marty Kotis (left) and Taylor Berry while taking a break from being suspended by a harness while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice shakes a paint can while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice checks the design on her iPad while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice looks at the design on her iPad while she is suspended by a harness painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice is suspended by a harness while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice is suspended by a harness while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice is suspended by a harness while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Jenna Rice is suspended by a harness while painting the top of a former mail truck owned by developer Marty Kotis on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The truck is a rolling tribute to front-line hospital and health care workers as part of developer Marty Kotis' effort to bring street art to Greensboro.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
