If you're looking for a way to reinforce safety tips with your kids during the coronavirus, doggone it, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has a tool for you.

The office has teamed up with McGruff The Crime Dog for a video in which Sgt. M. Buchanan and the trench-coat-wearing mascot demonstrate face masks, social distancing, hand washing and tips for coughing and sneezing.

So he's not really washing his faux-fur hands, as "Baby Shark" plays and a smiling Buchanan animatedly times him. We get the point.

He even fetches a ball for Buchanan.

In the video, Sheriff Danny Rogers invites kids to draw a photo of their family and mail it to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, attn: McGruff's Picture Board, 400 W. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. He says the pictures will be posted on the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page.

