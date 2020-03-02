Guilford County slave deed 1826 (copy)

This handwritten deed from the Guilford County Register of Deeds office records the sale of two enslaved persons — “One Negro Woman Slave named Lin and her Child Catherine” — for $450 in 1826.

 Via Guilford County Register of Deeds

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Register of Deeds has found more than 400 records of sales of enslaved people in its own files and in local court records.

The deeds office has begun releasing an 11-part video series — "The Slave Deeds of Guilford County" — to explain the historical significance of this deep dive into the past.

The deeds office, working with N.C. A&T and UNCG researchers, has produced the videos with historians, genealogists, researchers and others who will talk about slave deeds and slavery. New videos will be released weekly on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter through May 1.

Check out the latest video:

Episode 2

Episode 1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments