GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department has join the challenge.
The department has made a video as part of the viral Lip Sync Challenge among other law enforcement agencies around the U.S., according to a police news release.
With the help of Landon Grant Productions, the department put together the lip sync video using the song “Summertime” by the Fresh Prince and Dj Jazzy Jeff. The video will be viewable on the department's YouTube page, as well as, on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
The video, which was shot for free, features a cameo by WGHP-Channel 8's Cindy Farmer and photojournalist Vincent Boccanfuso.