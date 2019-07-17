GIBSONVILLE — Two people, including an officer, received minor injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle collision involving a police cruiser.
An officer was leaving the Police Department parking lot in his vehicle around 8 a.m. when the vehicle appeared to have malfunctioned and suddenly accelerated, according to a police news release.
The patrol vehicle then collided with another vehicle in front of 129 W. Main St. Both the officer and the other driver were treated by EMS and released at the scene.
At the request of Police Department, the N.C. Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash.