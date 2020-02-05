It's not too late to register to vote for the March 3 primary, which includes nearly 40 presidential candidates across four parties.
Winners move on to represent their party in the Nov. 3 general election. In some cases, races will essentially be decided in the primary when there's no candidate from any other party running in November.
Voters have until Friday to register to vote for the March 3 election, although one more option is available after that time. People can register and vote the same day during the two-week early voting period, which runs Feb. 13 through 29. Fifteen sites across the county will be open for early voting.
However, Friday is the last day to change party affiliation in time for the primary.
Here's what you need to know about registering to vote in North Carolina:
• You must be a citizen of the United States.
• You must live in the county where registering and must have lived there for at least 30 days before Election Day.
• You must be at least 18 years old at the time of the next general election.
• 17 year-olds may vote in a primary election if they will be 18 at the time of the general election.
• Must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction (including probation or parole). Anyone with a felony conviction must get citizenship rights restored before voting.
Missed the registration deadline? Early voting offers another chance to register and vote. Here's what you need to know:
Voters must verify their eligibility by filling out a registration application and prove residence with any of the following items (which must show current name and address):
• N.C. driver’s license.
• Other photo ID issued by a government agency.
• Copy of current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing name and address; or current college/university photo ID card. Note: Students in campus housing can prove residency with any document from the school that shows the student’s name and on-campus housing address or facility name.
Photo ID cards may be expired, but the name and address must be current.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.