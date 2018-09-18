Here's a list of some organizations that are collecting items and money to help victims of Hurricane Florence:
- American Red Cross: Financial donations can be made by by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-733-2767 (800-RED-CROSS) or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The organization also is urging people to donate blood because many blood drives have been canceled in the affected areas. Go to redcrossblood.org or call the number above for more information.
- 1075KZL and Rock 92: Collecting bottled water, clothing, blankets, pillows, mops, buckets, paper towels, batteries, hygiene products and kits, toiletries, non-perishable food items, baby diapers and formula, plastic garbage bins, shovels, tools, pet food/supplies and plastic trash bag. Items may be dropped off at tractor-trailers in the Target parking lot on New Garden Road in Greensboro. The items will be trucked by Volvo Group North America of Greensboro to New Bern on Friday for distribution.
- Campers Inn RV of the Carolinas, 462 Interstate Drive, Mocksville: Accepting bottled water, dry and canned food and pet food through Sept. 30.