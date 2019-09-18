Immunization (copy) (copy)

Walmart stores will offer free health screenings and low-cost immunizations during a wellness event on Saturday.

The annual event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at stores with pharmacies.

There will be low-cost flu shots and immunizations and free screenings that include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision (at locations with a vision center).

Visitors will also have an opportunity to speak with a pharmacist.

There will be wellness demonstrations and giveaways.

For information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments