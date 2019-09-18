Walmart stores will offer free health screenings and low-cost immunizations during a wellness event on Saturday.
The annual event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at stores with pharmacies.
There will be low-cost flu shots and immunizations and free screenings that include total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index, and vision (at locations with a vision center).
Visitors will also have an opportunity to speak with a pharmacist.
There will be wellness demonstrations and giveaways.
For information, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.