A patient at High Point Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
This is the first COVID-19 patient to be admitted to a Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospital, according to the release. The person is doing well in isolation at the High Point hospital, the health care system reported.
Public health authorities are aware of the case and are contacting potential contacts of the patient.
There are more than 400 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, and at least 32 known cases in the Triad, according to county and state health departments.
The official case total from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services sat at 398 known cases on Tuesday morning. However, that total doesn't take into account the most recent numbers from counties throughout the state.
The state has at least 420 COVID-19 cases according to figures provided from local health departments.
As of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, there were 14 known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Forsyth County, according to County Manager Dudley Watts. It's an increase of two cases from Monday.
Of the 14 cases, 11 are travel-related, according to local health officials. Two cases can be attributed to community spread, and one case is still under investigation.
There are at least 16 cases in Guilford County and two in Davidson County.
As a result of COVID-19's continued spread, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will meet remotely Thursday, and there will be no meeting place where the public can be physically present. The meeting will be broadcast on local cable channel 13 and online at www.cityofws.org.
More than 8,500 people have been tested for the disease across the state, according to N.C. DHHS.
On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced he would sign an executive order directing schools to remain closed for in-person classes until at least May 15. Cooper also ordered many non-essential businesses to close — hair salons, tattoo parlors, sweepstakes parlors, etc. — by 5 p.m. today.
Cooper's order also banned most gatherings of more than 50 people. The order does not extend to grocery stores or retail shopping.
On Tuesday, Steve Lawler, President and CEO of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, sent a letter to Cooper urging him to issue a shelter-in-place order for the entire state, as hospital systems are anticipating a surge of patients and cases.
"Personal protective equipment and supplies are running low in nearly every region of the state," Lawler wrote. "We cannot afford to be led by a false sense of security created by a low number of confirmed cases."
On Monday, the Journal reported Wake Forest Baptist Health facilities had begun collecting used surgical masks and respirators in the event they run out and need to sanitize and recycle them.
The majority of the state's known cases are in the Triangle and Charlotte areas. Mecklenburg County's Department of Public Health says it knows of at least 106 positive cases there.
There are at least 71 cases in Durham County, and 66 cases in Wake County. There are no reported deaths because of COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to N.C. DHHS.
At least 540 people have died nationwide from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.
