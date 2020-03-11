The Triad's healthcare systems said Wednesday they have started tighter visitor restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They are asking the public not to visit — even if healthy and regardless of age — patients who are not immediate family members "unless absolutely necessary."
The systems include: all hospital affiliates of Novant Health Inc. (Clemmons, Forsyth, Kernersville, Medical Park and Thomasville); Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes Regional) and Cone Health (Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health, Cone Memorial and Wesley Long).
The systems say they are "taking these additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19, and to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our medical staff.
The state has seven coronavirus cases: six in Wake County and one in Chatham County. Six are presumed as coronavirus and one has been confirmed. None had required hospitalization as of Tuesday afternoon. Those infected are in isolation at home.
The decision to tighten restrictions came just hours after the World Health Organization declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic. It took the step, expressing alarm both about mounting infections and slow government responses.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
Triad hospital nursing staff and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
Temporary visitor restrictions for children ages 12 and under, implemented Jan. 12, remain in effect. These restrictions should not prevent anyone from seeking medical care.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation and (the systems) will take additional steps to help control the spread of the virus as necessary," according to the statement.
"We encourage visitors to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones."
The previous visitor restrictions were linked to the seasonal flu.
