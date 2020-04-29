A study into a coronavirus antibody by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center would get a massive financial boost in the N.C. Senate's proposed COVID-19 relief bill.
State Republican legislative leaders provided Wake Forest Baptist researchers with $100,000 in state funds on April 15 as part of the lawmakers' initiative for the random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19.
Senate Bill 704, filed Tuesday, includes $20 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The bill received its first hearing Wednesday morning in the Appropriations/Base Budget committee.
The legislative leaders said the study “will provide data to help legislators make decisions in the coming weeks.”
Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on the federal funding proposal and what additional study steps.
Meanwhile, House Bill 1038 provides $100 million toward a COVID-19 Response Research Fund, to be divvied up evenly between the state’s four medical schools — Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina and UNC Chapel Hill.
The funding would be geared toward: rapid development of a countermeasure of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
Researchers have identified early study participants through Wake Forest Baptist’s patient platform.
“This study should rapidly allow us to define the epidemic on a regional basis and establish the framework to both track the disease in real time and answer critical secondary research questions,” Dr. John Sanders, principal investigator of the study and chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist, said April 15.
All data will be shared in real time with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and state and local public health departments.
Researchers will provide participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time. Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home test kit to prick their fingers, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify whether it contains COVID-19 antibodies.
If antibodies are present, it would signal with a high probability the individuals had the virus in the past.
Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’ prevalence in the population.
Berger said April 15 that “this groundbreaking Wake Forest Baptist Health study … will fill a critical data gap that’s been missing for many weeks, and will help us learn if the true situation is better or worse than the models project.”
“Nobody knows the true hospitalization and fatality rates for this virus, even as the government has ordered a full-scale economic shutdown.”
On April 6, public health researchers at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill said that while random testing could prove helpful, it should remain a back-burner proposal for now.
Other funding goals
The bill also provides $25 million to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to expand its ability to test for COVID-19, as well as contract tracing and trends.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said that before the state can start lifting restrictions, it needs to see a decrease or sustainment in the numbersof cases and a decreasing percentage of tests showing up positive for the coronavirus.
Cohen said the state also needs to see decreasing or leveling of hospitalizations, along with more testing, more employees to trace contacts among people testing positive, and a reliable 30-day supply of key personal protection items, such as gowns and masks.
Goals for the $25 million include:
* Building capacity for widespread COVID-19 diagnostic testing to enable rapid case-based interventions.
* Building capacity for widespread COVID-19 antibody testing to enable rapid deployment when such testing becomes available.
* Expanding contact tracing workforce and infrastructure to routinely identify potentially exposed people and take appropriate health actions.
* And increasing research and data tools and analysis infrastructure to support better predictive models, surveillance and response.
The DHHS would get $50 million to to purchase medical supplies and equipment needed to combat coronavirus, including ventilators, touch-free thermometers, gowns, disinfectants and personal protection equipment.
Duke University School of Medicine's Human Vaccine Institute would gain $15 million toward its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
Another $10 million would go the N.C. Association of Free and Charitable Clinics to cover COVID-19 related expenses.
A total of $15 million would provide one-time special assistance to eligible adult care and nursing home facilities to help offset additional expenses related to the pandemic. Each facility could receive up to $937,000.
Another $6 million would be distributed to six food banks in the state.
