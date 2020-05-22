GREENSBORO — On Friday, the wait was finally over.
You could get a haircut.
Or have dinner inside a restaurant.
Or do both.
Residents had been waiting two months to do these things — things not long ago we took for granted — since Gov. Roy Cooper shut down most of North Carolina in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
That changed at 5 p.m. Friday when Phase Two of the state’s three-part reopening plan went into effect.
Restaurants. Barbershops. Salons. They officially had the green light to throw open their doors to a public that had been losing patience.
But for some, the event didn’t happen with quite the expected bang. Emily Cervantes and Aaron Wellman said they had a hard time finding an open restaurant.
The couple braved an early evening shower to venture out for a bite and a drink. They even got a sitter for their 4-month-old daughter.
“We’ve just been kind of riding around trying to find some places to go,” Cervantes said.
Luckily for the couple, who were celebrating the day they met four years ago, Natty Greene’s Brewpub opened promptly at 5 p.m.
Inside the restaurant, staff quickly disinfected chairs and other things as customers left. Tables were spaced 6 feet apart as mandated by state health officials.
Still, Cervantes and Wellman stood pensively outside as they waited for customers ahead of them to be seated.
“I don’t want to make patrons or workers uncomfortable by overcrowding,” Cervantes said.
Over at Butler’s Personal Touch Barber on Freeman Mill Road, Johnson Douglas had to wait outside, too. But it was worth it.
“I’ve been praying for this day because I really need this haircut,” said Douglas, who has been a regular customer at Butler’s for over 10 years.
The shop’s owner, James Butler Sr., was just as glad to be wielding clippers again.
“It feels like I’m right back at home after a long vacation,” said Butler, who is pushing 80 and has been a barber for much of that time.
Butler’s answering machine had 75 messages from customers wanting to know when the shop would reopen.
One of those came from Alexander Graham. He grinned from ear to ear as he left the shop after getting a trim.
“Now, I can go home and the man who’s supposed to be in the house is there,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been looking in the mirror and asking, ‘Why is that guy here?’”
In downtown, streets that would be bustling in normal times had far less traffic than usual for a Friday night.
Nevertheless, Gail and Dave Cekuta took advantage of the reopening to drive from Summerfield for some Ahi tuna and chicken fingers along with a much-welcomed beer and margarita.
“It feels good to be back to normal a little bit,” Gail Cekuta said.
But many of the downtown restaurants weren’t yet open.
Liberty Oak was one of them. Instead of serving customers Friday evening, owner Kristopher Reid was painting and making other preparations. He’s been giving the stylish eatery a makeover since the shutdown.
“We tried to use the time wisely and make the best of a bad situation,” Reid said.
He said he plans to open Tuesday.
“We don’t want to rush things,” Reid said. “We want to make sure we’re taking all of the right precautions.”
Back at Natty Greene’s, Ashley Lester, who operates the brewpub with husband Chris, understands the challenges of reopening a restaurant during a time when a rise in COVID-19 cases could mean having to close again.
“We’re just going to take it day by day,” she said. “It’s not just flipping a switch and turning the lights back on.”
