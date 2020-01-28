Update 3:44 p.m.
GREENSBORO — West Market Street has reopened after repairs were made to a gas line, officials said.
The road reopened about an hour ago after repairs were made by Piedmont Natural Gas, said Dwayne Church, a deputy chief and spokesman for the Greensboro Fire Department.
"They've got the leak repaired and everything is back in normal operation," he said.
The road was closed in both directions between Norwalk Street and Walnut Circle after a crew working in the area hit a gas line about 10 a.m. Church didn't know what work was being done in the area.
Update 11:40 a.m.
GREENSBORO — West Market Street is closed in both directions between Norwalk Street and Walnut Circle due to a gas leak, police said.
A crew working in the area hit a gas line about 10 a.m., said Dwayne Church, a deputy chief and spokesman for the Greensboro Fire Department. He didn't know what work the crew was doing in the area.
Piedmont Natural Gas arrived at the site at 11:09 a.m., Church said.
GREENSBORO — West Market Street is closed in both directions between Norwalk Street and Walnut Circle due to a gas leak, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
