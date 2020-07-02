Update 1:11 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue at Westminster Drive are now open, police said about 1 p.m.
The eastbound lanes had been closed due to a crash with injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
GREENSBORO — The eastbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue at Westminster Drive are shut down due to a wreck involving injuries, police said about noon today.
Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.
