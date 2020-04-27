GREENSBORO — Volvo Group North America donated nearly $70,000 to local coronavirus relief efforts.
In a release, the company said it donated $40,000 to the Greensboro Relief Fund.
It’s important that we’re a step ahead of what our normal giving cycle is with the United Way and donate to the virus relief fund," said Mary Beth Halprin, vice president of PR and corporate affairs with Volvo Group North America.
The fund was established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, the City of Greensboro and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to assist local children and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company also donated $20,000 to Out of the Garden Project, a non-profit helping those suffering from food insecurity, and $8,000 to the Guilford Education Alliance to help Peck Elementary School purchase laptops for online learning for its students.
