WILKESBORO — A Tyson Foods poultry plant in North Carolina is closing temporarily for deep cleaning after a coronavirus outbreak there.
News outlets report that one of two Tyson plants in Wilkesboro closed Saturday and will reopen on Tuesday. The plant is normally closed on Sundays anyway.
Tyson employs about 3,000 people at its two Wilkesboro plants.
A spokesman for the plant wouldn't say how many employees had contracted COVID-19. But officials in Wilkes County said Friday that an outbreak at the plant is responsible for a majority of the county's 194 coronavirus cases.
Meat processing plants across the country have seen outbreaks of coronavirus.
At least 70 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County have been linked to the Tyson outbreak, health officials have said.
