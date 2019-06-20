Updated 6:45 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled for Alamance County, the National Weather Service said.
Updated 5:34 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Brief but fierce storms that swept through the Triad Thursday afternoon toppled trees onto highways and into homes.
The National Weather Service has lifted a severe thunderstorm watch for the area, but scattered storms are still possible this evening.
Surrounding areas, including Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties, remain under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10 p.m. today, the weather service said.
Several thousand customers were without power in Guilford County in the wake of the storms, according to Duke Energy's online outage map.
About three-quarters of an inch of rain had fallen in Greensboro by 6 p.m., according to data recorded at Piedmont Triad international Airport.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 85.
More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
Updated at 3:42 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Greensboro police closed New Castle Road between Belcrest Drive and Chelsea Lane due to down powerlines.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More than 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Guilford County after a severe thunderstorm came through the area.
At 1:44 p.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Guilford County after the radar indicated a severe thunderstorm near Kernersville.
The storm brought wind, rain and lightning to Guilford County.
Updated at 3:30 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Duke Energy is reporting 4,078 customers without power in Guilford County.
The storm brought wind, rain and lightning to the area and knocked out power around the county.
GREENSBORO — Duke Energy is reporting that 1,518 customers are without power in Guilford County.
At 2:47 p.m., the radar indicated severe thunderstorms extending from High Point to Thomasville and High Rock Lake moving at 35 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
The severe thunderstorm warning has been lifted but Guilford County remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of Guilford County until 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
At 2:05 p.m. the radar indicated a severe thunderstorm located over Kernersville moving east at 45 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and could bring flash flooding.
The storm could bring hail and damaging winds.
Meteorologists suggest getting into an interior room on the lowest floor of your building. Those on Belews Lake and Lake Townsend should get away from the water and move indoors, storm forecasters said.
Impacted locations include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, McLeansville, Summerfield, Gibsonville and Stokesdale.
GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a hazardous weather statement for Guilford County as scattered severe thunderstorms head toward central North Carolina.
Meteorologists said the main severe weather hazards include damaging straightline wind gusts, hail up to the size of golf balls and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes.
The threat will be greatest between 3 and 9 p.m.
The chance of precipitation is 60% with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Impacted areas include Guilford and the surrounding counties.