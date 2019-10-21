Updated at 1:15 p.m.
Officials at a North Carolina airport have identified the two people killed in the crash of a small plane.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport said in a news release that Dr. Harvey Partridge, a veterinarian with an office in St. Petersburg, Florida, and his wife, Patricia, both 72, were killed when their plane went down Sunday night near a trail at William B. Umstead State Park. The park is adjacent to the airport property.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the six-seat Piper PA32 disappeared from radar Sunday night as it approached the smallest of the three runways at the airport. Searchers found the aircraft wreckage Monday morning.
The crash and search for the aircraft led to a temporary halt to arriving and departing commercial flights.
Updated at 1:59 p.m.
The victims in the plane crash have been identified.
Dr. Harvey Partridge and Patricia Partridge, both 72, of Terra Ceia, Fla., were on board the aircraft, according to a Raleigh-Durham International Airport news release.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the Partridges,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority stated in the release. “I want to thank our mutual aid partners for their collaborative effort throughout this difficult event.”
The plane disappeared from radar Sunday night as it approached the airport and the wreckage was discovered Monday near a trail at William B. Umstead State Park in Raleigh.
Rescuers from at least a dozen state and local agencies spent the night searching in and around the park, a 5,600-acre wooded expanse bounded by an interstate, the airport and a state highway. The park remained closed Monday, and people were asked to avoid the area while authorities secured the crash site.
Updated at 12:57 p.m.
An N.C. Highway Patrol official says two people died in small plane that crashed while approaching Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday night.
More details to come.
Updated at 10:51 a.m.
Raleigh-Durham International Airport has confirmed that the plane has been found, according to a tweet from the airport.
BREAKING: According to incident command, ground crews have located what they believe to be the missing aircraft. More details soon, check https://t.co/9VGKZ1b0cC for updates.— RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) October 21, 2019
More details to come.
Updated at 10:30 a.m.
Authorities may have found the airplane that went down near Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday night, according to a Spectrum News tweet.
The plane is believed to have gone down in the William B. Umstead State Park, a nearly 5,600-acre area in Raleigh. N.C. State Parks tweeted that the park would be closed today.
More details to come.
Updated at 9:50 p.m.
DURHAM — Radar contact was lost with a small plane approaching the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday evening, and airport operations were temporarily interrupted while fire and rescue units rushed to the nearby area, authorities said.
A statement posted on the airport website said air traffic controllers notified the airport that a small aircraft was lost on radar about 7:25 p.m. Sunday as it was on approach to one of the runways. The statement added that airport firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the vicinity of William B. Umstead State Park, not far from the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief statement that the aircraft lost from radar contact was a Piper PA32. The FAA website said the propeller plane typically has around six seats. It wasn't clear how many people were believed aboard.
The statement from RDU, the airport authority, didn't say how long airport operations were paused. After search-and-rescue efforts were launched, the airport resumed operations.
The airport's website showed that a number of arrivals were diverted between 7 and 8 p.m., and departures were delayed. Arrivals appeared to resume around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority scheduled a press conference at 9:30 p.m. Sunday to discuss the incident.
RALEIGH — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport says a small plane approaching that airport was lost on radar and the airport was briefly closed while fire and rescue units responded.
The airport says in a brief statement on its website that FAA air traffic control notified the airport that the plane was lost on radar about 7:25 p.m. Sunday near a park in the vicinity of the airport. The statement says airport firefighting units immediately were immediately dispatched to the general area, closing the airport for a brief time.
The airport statement says only that the plane was a small general aviation aircraft, and didn't say who was aboard. It says search and rescue efforts are underway and the airport has reopened.
It didn't give any further details immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.