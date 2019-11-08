veterans day parade

Cub Scout John Madden, 10, holds his flag while he waits for the Greensboro Veterans Day Parade in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Disabled American Veterans in partnership with the city and other local veterans’ organizations will presenting the fifth annual Greensboro Honors Veterans Parade in downtown Greensboro at noon Saturday.

The parade will honor veterans as well as active duty personnel and Gold Star families of Guilford County, a release from the city stated. The Greensboro History Museum will provide a float with actors portraying veterans with ties to this area.

Roads along the parade route will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. The parade begins on Elm Street at the Lindsey Street intersection. It turns left on Friendly Avenue, left on Church Street, and then left onto Lindsay Street.

