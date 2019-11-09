Today

Veterans Day Parade, noon, begins and ends in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street in Greensboro. Rain or shine. 336-340-5454.

Sunday

Veterans Day program: 2 p.m. , Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro, with the Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.

Monday

Veterans Day event: 11 a.m. , Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville. Features retired Marine Col. Dan Camia, Sereh Haley, color guards, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Rain or shine. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

Veterans Day celebration: 11 a.m.-noon, Randolph Community College's JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. Speaker: Brooke Schmidly, assistant staff judge advocate general of the United States Air Force Reserves, RCC trustee and district court judge. Light luncheon follows. 336-633-0200.

Free Veterans Day Clinic: 8:20 a.m.-2 p.m., Dr. Lisa Jo Adornetto, 3861 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. By appointment. 336-288-9878.

Interview with WWII veteran John McClellan: 10 a.m., Asheboro Fire Department Station No. 1, 401 S. Church St., Asheboro. 336-629-0399.

