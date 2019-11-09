Today
Veterans Day Parade, noon, begins and ends in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street in Greensboro. Rain or shine. 336-340-5454.
Sunday
Veterans Day program: 2 p.m. , Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro, with the Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.
Monday
Veterans Day event: 11 a.m. , Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville. Features retired Marine Col. Dan Camia, Sereh Haley, color guards, bagpipes, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Rain or shine. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Veterans Day celebration: 11 a.m.-noon, Randolph Community College's JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. Speaker: Brooke Schmidly, assistant staff judge advocate general of the United States Air Force Reserves, RCC trustee and district court judge. Light luncheon follows. 336-633-0200.
Free Veterans Day Clinic: 8:20 a.m.-2 p.m., Dr. Lisa Jo Adornetto, 3861 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. By appointment. 336-288-9878.
Interview with WWII veteran John McClellan: 10 a.m., Asheboro Fire Department Station No. 1, 401 S. Church St., Asheboro. 336-629-0399.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.