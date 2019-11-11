The hand turns the sign with the inscription open to the Closed position.

Federal offices: Closed today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point city offices: Open today.

Guilford County offices: Closed today.

ABC stores: Open today.

Guilford Couny Schools: Closed today.

Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule today.

High Point Transit: Normal schedule today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection today. Today’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection are normal.

High Point: Normal collection today.

