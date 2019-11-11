Federal offices: Closed today.
State offices: Closed today.
Greensboro city offices: Closed today.
High Point city offices: Open today.
Guilford County offices: Closed today.
ABC stores: Open today.
Guilford Couny Schools: Closed today.
Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule today.
High Point Transit: Normal schedule today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection today. Today’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection are normal.
High Point: Normal collection today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.