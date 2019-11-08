Federal offices: Closed Monday.
State offices: Closed Monday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday.
High Point city offices: Open Monday.
County offices: Closed Monday.
ABC stores: Open Monday.
Schools: Closed Monday.
Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule Monday.
High Point Transit: Normal schedule Monday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection are normal.
High Point: Normal collection Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.