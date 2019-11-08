The hand turns the sign with the inscription open to the Closed position.

Federal offices: Closed Monday.

State offices: Closed Monday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday.

High Point city offices: Open Monday.

County offices: Closed Monday.

ABC stores: Open Monday.

Schools: Closed Monday.

Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule Monday.

High Point Transit: Normal schedule Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection Monday. Monday’s collection is Tuesday. Tuesday’s collection is Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection are normal.

High Point: Normal collection Monday.

