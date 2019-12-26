GREENSBORO — A vehicle has overturned and a person is pinned in it on a Interstate 85 northbound exit, according to Guilford County EMS.
The exit is for southbound Interstate 73, Guilford County EMS said in a tweet.
Authorities advised avoiding the area Thursday afternoon, which is near Holden Road.
***INCIDENT ALERT***— Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) December 26, 2019
VEHICLE OVERTURNED WITH PIN IN ON I-85 NORTHBOUND EXIT TO I-73 SOUTH NEAR HOLDEN RD. AVOID THE AREA.
