Close-up of emergency lights (online only)

GREENSBORO — A vehicle has overturned and a person is pinned in it on a Interstate 85 northbound exit, according to Guilford County EMS.

The exit is for southbound Interstate 73, Guilford County EMS said in a tweet.

Authorities advised avoiding the area Thursday afternoon, which is near Holden Road.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments