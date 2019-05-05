Updated 9:38 p.m.
GREENSBORO — U.S. 29 has reopened after a crash closed the road in both directions on Sunday night.
At least eight people were hurt in the wreck involving three vehicles, WGHP/FOX8 reported.
One person was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive, according to Greensboro police. The names of the victims have not been released.
Posted 7:40 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A crash has shut down U.S. 29 in both directions near Joe Brown Drive, Greensboro police said in a news release.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:46 p.m. and involves injuries.
U.S. 29 is closed in both directions between Wilcox Street and McKnight Mill Road and police were not sure when the highway reopen.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Further information was not immediately available.