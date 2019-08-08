RALEIGH — Sixteen miles of U.S. 29 in Guilford and Rockingham counties would be upgraded to interstate standards under a proposed state transportation plan.
The highway would be upgraded between Hicone Road in Greensboro and U.S. 158/N.C. 14 in Reidsville with construction to start in 2027, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The work is among more than 1,700 projects in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s final draft of its 2020-2029 transportation plan, which was released this week.
The Board of Transportation is expected to consider final approval of the draft plan at its September meeting.
In Division 7, which includes Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Orange and Rockingham counties, there are 180 projects, DOT said.
That includes projects in Alamance County to improve the intersection of U.S. 70 (South Church Street) and University Drive, and widen U.S. 70 between University Drive and Westbrook Avenue in Burlington. Work would begin in 2023.
NCDOT's 10-year transportation plan is updated every two years. Projects scheduled in the first six years of the plan are considered committed and are not re-evaluated when a new plan is developed. However, projects in the final four years of each plan, such as the U.S. 29 project, are prioritized again based on technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.