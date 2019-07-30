Sheila Carlton Keleman

RALEIGH — A Silver Alert issued earlier today for a Burlington woman has been canceled, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said in a release.

The alert for 47-year-old Sheila Carlton Keleman was canceled at the request of Burlington police, the agency said. 

RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Burlington woman.

Sheila Carlton Keleman, 47, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.

Keleman is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 211 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 2732 Anne Elizabeth Drive in Burlington and was wearing a short-sleeved black shirt, blue denim shorts and black "hospital" socks with no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call A. Swiggett at the Burlington Police Department at 336-223-2230.

