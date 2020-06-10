UPDATE - Police announced McDowell has returned home and is in good health.
BURLINGTON - A 34-year-old woman was reported missing this morning by her family and police are asking for the public's help finding her, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.
Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Apple Street just after 6:30 a.m. today regarding a missing person. Family of Kama Shanaier McDowell reported her missing and said she was last seen at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the news release said.
McDowell is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. She operates a White 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with NC Registration 143KAMA, police said.
Police ask anyone who may have seen McDowell or knows where she may be to contact them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.