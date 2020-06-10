Kama Shanaier McDowell

UPDATE - Police announced McDowell has returned home and is in good health.

BURLINGTON - A 34-year-old woman was reported missing this morning by her family and police are asking for the public's help finding her, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Apple Street just after 6:30 a.m. today regarding a missing person. Family of Kama Shanaier McDowell reported her missing and said she was last seen at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the news release said.

McDowell is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. She operates a White 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport with NC Registration 143KAMA, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have seen McDowell or knows where she may be to contact them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

