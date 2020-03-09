Emergency vehicle (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo 

Updated 10:37 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street have reopened, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

A crash involving multiple vehicles caused the closure of most lanes on the road earlier tonight. 

Posted 9:10 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused the closure of all eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street are down to one lane.

Only minor injuries were sustained in the collision, according to the news release.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments