Updated 10:37 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street have reopened, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
A crash involving multiple vehicles caused the closure of most lanes on the road earlier tonight.
Posted 9:10 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused the closure of all eastbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The westbound lanes of West Wendover Avenue at Norwalk Street are down to one lane.
Only minor injuries were sustained in the collision, according to the news release.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.