Update: The Jamestown Town Council agreed at its June 16 meeting to continue the vote on its parks plan to its July 21 meeting.
JAMESTOWN — Additions to Wrenn Miller Park and updates at Jamestown Park are part of a comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan that will be presented to Town Council members at their monthly meeting tonight.
It’s an update to a plan submitted more than 10 years ago. The recommendations are based on resident feedback gathered from public meetings and surveys.
The town also requested input from external partners and stakeholders such as the Jamestown Youth League and Ragsdale YMCA.
Survey results showed that residents value community events and the town’s parks and sidewalks. They also expressed an interest in amenities such as splash pads, playgrounds, dog parks, senior centers, indoor fitness and exercise facilities, walking loops, community gardens and nature trails.
The plan helps evaluate needs, set priorities and guide improvements to parks and facilities. Town leaders will now begin exploring ways to fund the projects, said Matthew Johnson, assistant town manager and director of planning. There is no timeline set for the completion of these projects, which will likely be undertaken in phases and discussed in upcoming budget meetings. A benefit of completing a comprehensive plan is to better qualify for state and federal grant funding opportunities, Johnson said.
The plan doesn’t include any major recommendations for Jamestown Park Golf Course. However, one of the action items will be to develop operational and strategic plans for the golf course in the future.
Johnson said the condition of the the town’s baseball fields have also been a concern. Field lighting, dugout renovation and field drainage are quite expensive undertakings, he said, adding that town leaders are considering a few options for funding such a major project.
Some requests require more consideration and could take longer to execute because of the cost and staffing required. For example, residents expressed an interest in a splash pad, which is a popular water feature in other cities. Such an amenity is expensive to build, maintain and monitor, Johnson said. The town’s small staff isn’t currently able to accommodate such a responsibility.
On the other hand, adding dog-park areas wouldn’t be as expensive or difficult to maintain.
Also under consideration is an all-weather exercise facility at Jamestown Park. It would include exercise equipment and weight machines that could be used year-round. Additional senior programming is also under consideration. Town leaders also try not to detract from services already provided by the YMCA.
A few town projects that have been under way are nearing completion. The East Fork Road sidewalk extension is complete, but the bridge opening is suspended because the railing can’t be installed. Johnson said it could be another six to eight weeks because of COVID-related supply-chain delays. In the meantime, the completion of the East Main Street sidewalk extension will increase the town’s sidewalk coverage to about four miles.
