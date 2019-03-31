Niles Quavion Cherry

Cherry

Posted 8:04 p.m.

A 20-year-old missing man missing from Greensboro has been found safe, according to Greensboro police.

A Silver Alert was issued earlier for Niles Quavion Cherry. The alert has been canceled.

Posted 8:25 a.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 20-year-old man.

Niles Quavion Cherry is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons in Raleigh.

He was last seen at 3917 Kalloramo Drive wearing a black North Face jacket, gray jogging pants with light blue stripes, and black boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2435.

