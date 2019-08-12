The North Carolina Department of Transportation is hosting the 2019 Drone Summit and Flight Expo in Greensboro, a popular event that started Sunday and ends tonight at the Grandover Resort & Conference Center. The three-day summit is the largest such gathering in the Southeast focusing exclusively on drone and unmanned aircraft technology. Hundreds of people are attending to hear from leaders in the aerospace industry. The summit includes talks, panel discussions and live flight demonstrations.
Up, Up And AWAY
Taft Wireback
