Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is introducing a "Hometown Heroes" program to help scouts sell their remaining cookies while honoring noteworthy members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as health-care workers and first responders.
When the crisis began, Carolinas Peaks canceled cookie booths in 40 counties, leaving many troops with unsold cookies. At last count, that amounted to about 1,200 cases of cookies.
“Our girls are staying engaged and staying connected with one another through virtual meetings and online programming, but they miss doing their community projects and volunteer work. They also miss being able to meet the public and sell their cookies in person,” said Lane Cook, the chief executive officer for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in a statement.
Proceeds from cookie sales will help pay for Girl Scout camping, field trips, programming and community service projects. A minimum donation of $20 will buy five boxes of cookies that the Scouts will send to community heroes of their choosing.
To make a donation, visit https://gscp2pfriends.everydayhero.com/us/cookies-for-courage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.