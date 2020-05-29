GREENSBORO — Agencies that help some of the most challenged demographics in the city achieve basic needs, health care and enrichment will be getting a boost from over $5 million in grant money from United Way of Greater Greensboro.
In a release, the nonprofit announced 62 nonprofits are the recipients of the 2020-2021 strategic partner grants.
Grants are going to nonprofits and agencies who help with basic needs, financial stability, education and healthy lifestyles.
Family Service of the Piedmont, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, Black Child Development, Salvation Army of Greensboro, Adult Center for Enrichment, Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association, Guilford Child Development, and Mentoring Matters are among the grant recipients.
Annual grant funding is open to all local nonprofits, which allows new and existing partners equal opportunity to apply for funding. Grants are awarded on two-year funding cycles and recipients must meet meaningful, data-driven goals.
For more information and to see a list of recipients, visit www.unitedwaygso.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.