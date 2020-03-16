GREENSBORO – United Way of Greater Greensboro and the City of Greensboro are supporting residents impacted by the coronavirus, by establishing the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund.
The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund is accepting donations to support local children and families affected by the virus. United Way and the City will coordinate with local nonprofits to determine ongoing needs and fund distribution.
“In these unprecedented times, working hand-in-hand with local leaders to share information and coordinate resources is critical in serving children and families impacted by the coronavirus," Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of the local United Way, said in a news release.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the fund can text the word “Virus” to 40403, or visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org to donate online.
“Greensboro has proven time and again to be a caring community," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in the news release. "This is an opportunity to fill voids for some of our most vulnerable residents, during these challenging and unprecedented times."
Areas of anticipated need include:
• Food insecurities, such as home-bound seniors and families with children
• Education interruptions, such as children in early Head-Start through post-secondary
• Employment reductions, such as reduced hours, layoffs and furlough
• Housing vulnerabilities, such as rental assistance and shelters for homeless
• Medical access, such as transportation or those in need of home-bound supports
• Business disruption, such as resources for small business community
North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline (866-462-3821) will answer questions/concerns about coronavirus.
NC 2-1-1, a free statewide United Way-funded hotline gives callers access to resources, such as food, financial assistance, and other basic needs. This confidential service is available in many languages 24/7, 365 days a year. Dial 2-1-1 or visit www.nc211.org.
The Volunteer Center of the Triad will organize and mobilize local nonprofit volunteer needs and requests. For more information, visit www.VolunteerCenterTriad.org.
Nonprofits with programming in place or new services to support people impacted by the virus, should provide NC 2-1-1 with that information. That way 2-1-1 can direct people to the agencies best suited to assist them.
