GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency suspended all fixed-route services Wednesday morning after an employee walkout, which was sparked by concerns about a driver who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
GTA called for the halt after "a large number of employees came into work and walked out," said Rahul Kumar, executive vice president of Keolis North America, the contractor that operates the municipal transit system.
The concerns of the unionized employees emerged after a GTA driver — who last worked on April 23 — became ill on the job that day and subsequently was diagnosed with the disease, Kumar said.
GTA revived fixed-route service Wednesday by early afternoon and apparently hopes to continue operating today on nine routes.
"We are still contacting the employees that are supposed to drive the morning shift," Kumar said Wednesday evening. "We are hoping service returns to normal, but unfortunately we won't know for certain until before the shift starts."
Municipal transit officials said earlier that GTA had been able to restore bus service after lunch Wednesday when a sufficient number of drivers on its afternoon shift showed up as scheduled.
But while it lasted Wednesday morning, the walkout left the Depot transit center on East Washington Street devoid of its normal crush of commuters. The huge, partially roofed series of boarding slips was eerily vacant during the normally busy lunch hour.
"I think it's really sad. People are going suffer," regular GTA rider Tyne Bennett allcq said of the stoppage.
Before learning of Wednesday morning's walkout, she had been waiting at a Depot loading bay for a bus to take her home after completing a job interview.
The 24-year-old Greensboro resident said she uses local buses often enough to be concerned that passengers sometimes cluster so heavily toward the back of the vehicle, it is impossible to maintain the social distancing needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease.
The few buses that crept through the Depot during the Wednesday morning walkout belonged to national carrier Greyhound Lines and the PART regional transit system.
Of the drivers who walked out Wednesday morning, Kumar said later in the day that the company was "in contact with these employees to determine their health status as it is always our top priority."
He described the work stoppage as a "sick out," meaning that some employees had claimed they could not work Wednesday morning because they were ill.
Kumar said Keolis North America also is working closely with GTA in an effort to identify passengers who traveled on the bus last week that was driven by the employee later diagnosed with COVID-19.
He noted that contrary to an initial report by city officials, "all essential trips" were carried out Wednesday by the citywide SCAT van service, which assists people incapable of using fixed-route buses.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the municipal transit agency said the incident began two days earlier when agency managers were "notified that a fixed-route operator tested positive for the coronavirus."
GTA executives are city employees, but much of the agency's workforce is made up of Keolis employees who belong to a transit workers' union.
The transit agency said in its public statement Wednesday that officials had told GTA bus operators that work crews had "conducted a thorough sanitizing" of the vehicles and other workplace areas the sick employee had used.
But GTA said in the statement that officials were at loggerheads with bus operators because federal law prevented the agency from revealing the "affected employee's" name to worried coworkers.
"Operators expressed concern with remaining unaware of the affected employee's identity and responded by choosing not to report for work (Wednesday morning)," GTA said in its statement. "The walkout was repeated by supervisors and supporting staff. With insufficient staffing levels, GTA had no choice but to halt operations."
Kumar noted that the driver who became sick had not driven or been on GTA premises since last Thursday. The driver felt ill while at work that day and went home, Kumar said.
"The vehicle he was operating was immediately taken out of service the same day," he said.
Kumar also said in an email that:
• A full cleaning and disinfecting of the Depot transit center facility was underway.
• All GTA vehicles are cleaned daily.
• Transit centers have been cleaned regularly.
• If employees or riders "exhibit symptoms on a vehicle," it is immediately taken out of service and quarantined.
• GTA drivers have been supplied personal protective gear.
• A 5% "hazard pay increase" has been approved by GTA for drivers and has taken effect.
GTA's service suspension initially came to light Wednesday morning through a GTA tweet and a city government news release that both attributed the closure to unspecified, "recent COVID-19 developments."
Officials initially said SCAT services also were impacted, but later issued a correction.
