Updated 12:48 a.m.
All lanes of Union Cross road have reopened after an accident earlier today, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Posted 10:40 a.m.
The 1900 block of Union Cross Road, near Wallburg Road, is closed after a traffic accident earlier this morning, according to a news release from the Winston Salem Police Department.
The department is assisting the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department with an investigation involving two vehicles at the site. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time, according to the release. It appears the injuries associated with the accident are not life-threatening, police said in the release.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and us an alternate route if travelling in the area.
