GREENSBORO — UNCG has a new look.
The university on Tuesday unveiled a new athletics logo that will appear on team uniforms, T-shirts, sweatshirts and banners all over campus.
The revamped logo features the head of a Spartan — the university's athletics nickname since 1967 — atop the letters "UNCG."
It replaces the old logo that placed the "UNCG" letters atop a shield.
In the new athletics logo, the Spartan's head is now shown in profile, and the helmet covers the entire face.
The "UNCG" letters appear in a different font. The "G" is in gold to make it stand out. The pattern along the top ridge of the Spartan's helmet also forms a series of golden Gs.
UNCG also tweaked the school colors. The blue and gold are richer, and the school added gray as a third school color.
The university mascot, Spiro, has been retired. UNCG expects to reveal its new mascot this fall.
UNCG last revised its athletics logo in 2004.