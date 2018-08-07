UNCG athletics logo new 2018

UNCG unveiled its new athletics logo on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of UNCG

GREENSBORO — UNCG has a new look.

The university on Tuesday unveiled a new athletics logo that will appear on team uniforms, T-shirts, sweatshirts and banners all over campus.

The revamped logo features the head of a Spartan — the university's athletics nickname since 1967 — atop the letters "UNCG."

It replaces the old logo that placed the "UNCG" letters atop a shield.

In the new athletics logo, the Spartan's head is now shown in profile, and the helmet covers the entire face.

The "UNCG" letters appear in a different font. The "G" is in gold to make it stand out. The pattern along the top ridge of the Spartan's helmet also forms a series of golden Gs.

UNCG also tweaked the school colors. The blue and gold are richer, and the school added gray as a third school color.

The university mascot, Spiro, has been retired. UNCG expects to reveal its new mascot this fall.

UNCG last revised its athletics logo in 2004.

