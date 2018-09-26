Updated at 1:56 p.m. on Sept. 26
Surgery for Tink was a success, UNCG K-9 officer Mickey Austin wrote in a message to the News & Record on Wednesday morning.
The hole in her lung had been repaired but the veterinarian remained unsure why the it developed in the first place. Part of her lung was removed and will be looked at, Austin said.
No other holes, or bullaes, were found so there should be no ongoing health issues for 8-year-old Tink, Austin said.
Even with the successful surgery, the GoFundMe campaign continues. As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, $4,575 of the $7,000 had been raised by 73 people in one day.
A UNCG police officer has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help his partner Tinkerbell, or Tink, who needs surgery to close a hole in her lung.
K-9 Officer Mikey Austin is looking to raise $7,000 to help pay for the operation for Tink, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois who has worked for the past seven years with UNCG Police and the Greensboro community, the fundraiser page states.
In September, Tink started showing signs of breathing problems. A veterinarian said she had a collapsed lung and was leaking air into her chest cavity. After her chest was tapped, two liters of air were released from the cavity.
An X-ray revealed that Tink had a bullae on her lung. This is an air blister that had burst for some reason and began leaking air into her chest cavity, the page stated. The operation would patch the hole so she can breath normally again.
The surgery is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It is an invasive surgery that entails the possibility of partial lung removal, and will require several weeks of recovery.
As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the campaign has raised $1,040 in 10 hours. The funds donated will go toward remaining veterinary bills, post-operative treatments, and follow-ups.