UNCG pinwheel display against suicide

A UNCG student on Thursday walks past a display of 1,100 pinwheels that were installed to raise awareness about college students who commit suicide in America each year.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

During National Suicide Prevention Week this week, UNCG displayed 1,100 pinwheels to symbolize the 1,100 college students across the nation lost to suicide each year.

