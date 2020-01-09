UNC Rockingham Health Care has joined other local hospitals in implementing restrictions to protect patients, families and staff from exposure to influenza, the hospital announced Thursday.
A rapid increase in flu cases in UNC Rockingham facilities and in the area prompted the decision, according to a news release.
Children ages 11 and younger are asked not to visit patients at UNC Rockingham Hospital or residents at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center.
Anyone with symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, nasal congestion or body aches also should not visit the facilities, the announcement said.
Cone Health announced earlier this week that its six hospitals would ban visitors age 12 and younger, effective Wednesday morning.
Those hospitals are Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital in Greensboro, Alamance Regional Medical Center and Annie Penn Hospital.
Randolph Health will also limit visitors to no more than two per patient at any given time and may require visitors to wear masks, gloves or protective gowns, according to a Randolph Health news release.
