DURHAM — A Greensboro man who was a student at UNC-Chapel Hill has died after being pulled from the Eno River last week.
Karriem Eric Ahmad Jenkins went under water Wednesday afternoon while swimming with friends in the Eno River in Durham, TV station WTVD in Durham reported. Jenkins was pulled from the river but died Thursday at Duke University Hospital.
Jenkins, 20, was majoring in biology at UNC-CH, where he was a rising senior. Known to friends and family as Eric, he was the 2016 valedictorian of The Middle College at N.C. A&T.
WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) reported that Jenkins' funeral was held Tuesday afternoon in Greensboro.
Jenkins is being mourned at UNC-CH.
Our deepest condolences go out to the beautiful, resilient soul that is Eric Jenkins. At his time at UNC he touched the hearts of so many people around him and will always be remembered for the light he showed us. May his spirit forever be in peace.— UNC Black Congress (@_blackcongress) May 19, 2019
The UNC Black Student Movement would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of our fellow Tar Heel, Eric Jenkins, Class of 2020. His celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, May 21st. Your BSM Family will forever keep you in our hearts. ❤️🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/e30jKRhn5h— UNC Black Student Movement (@unc_bsm) May 19, 2019