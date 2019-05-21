Eric Jenkins

Eric Jenkins, shown here in 2016.

DURHAM — A Greensboro man who was a student at UNC-Chapel Hill has died after being pulled from the Eno River last week.

Karriem Eric Ahmad Jenkins went under water Wednesday afternoon while swimming with friends in the Eno River in Durham, TV station WTVD in Durham reported. Jenkins was pulled from the river but died Thursday at Duke University Hospital.

Jenkins, 20, was majoring in biology at UNC-CH, where he was a rising senior. Known to friends and family as Eric, he was the 2016 valedictorian of The Middle College at N.C. A&T.

WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) reported that Jenkins' funeral was held Tuesday afternoon in Greensboro.

Jenkins is being mourned at UNC-CH.

