Updated 8:05 p.m.
GREENSBORO — U.S. 29 North will remain down to one lane until at least 10 tonight because repairs to a broken water main nearby are taking longer than expected, city officials said.
Crews are repairing a broken 6-inch water main along North O. Henry Boulevard, which runs parallel to the highway.
Motorists are advised to use other routes, the city said.
About 20 city water customers will experience service interruptions until 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to use other routes to avoid the area.