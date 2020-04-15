Scrutiny of embattled U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina has expanded to include questions about the 2017 sale of a town house in Washington.
ProPublica reported Tuesday that Burr, a Republican from Winston-Salem, sold the town house in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to pharmaceutical lobbyist John Green and a business partner. The sales price was $900,000 — an amount “tens of thousands of dollars above some estimates of the property’s value by tax assessors, a real estate website and a local real estate agent,” according to the report by ProPublica, an online investigative news outlet.
“There is no evidence that Green tried to influence Burr’s actions as a senator or discussed any legislation with him specifically,” ProPublica said.
But if the town house was sold for more than fair market value, the transaction could be considered as a gift from a lobbyist, which typically would not be allowed under U.S. Senate ethics rules. And even if a gift is allowed, it typically must be publicly disclosed.
ProPublica reported that neither Burr nor Green disclosed any such gifts.
A Burr spokesperson said in a statement sent to ProPublica and the Winston-Salem Journal that the price was the fair market value, “directly in line with comparable properties recently sold in the area.”
“The sale was finalized in February 2017 after a months-long process, which included an independent appraisal confirming the building’s market value and legal review of the title and contract,” according to the statement. “The Senate Ethics Committee was notified before the sale and the Committee’s guidance was followed on all relevant public financial disclosures.”
Craig Holman, a lobbyist for the watchdog group Public Citizen, told ProPublica that the sale has “every appearance” of being a violation of the gift ban. He said, however, that proving such transactions went for above market value is difficult.
Bob Williams, a Coldwell Banker real estate agent, reviewed the listing for ProPublica and estimated that Burr’s town house would have sold for $850,000, and perhaps more if there were multiple offers.
Another Washington real estate agent said the price seemed about right, though noting that an estimate is difficult without knowing more details.
Burr paid $525,000 for the place in 2003 while he was serving in the U.S. House. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2004.
Tax assessors valued the residence at $796,720 in 2017. ProPublica reported that tax-assessment values in Washington are often less than market prices. The sale was done off-market, meaning the town house was not listed for sale publicly.
ProPublica reported that Burr may have used the proceeds to buy a beachfront house at 4043 S. Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head. That house has a property-tax value of $820,000.
Burr’s 2018 U.S. Senate financial-disclosure report lists the Nags Head property as valued at between $1 million and $5 million. The property was listed as a rental property generating between $50,001 and $100,000 in income during 2018.
Stock sale
On March 19, ProPublica was the first to report that Burr and his wife, Brooke, sold a large portion of their stock portfolio on Feb. 13, including shares of three corporations in the hotel and hospitality industry. ProPubica defines itself “as an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest.”
The sales were made a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline Feb. 20.
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show the Burrs sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
On March 20, Burr spokeswoman Caitlin Carroll released a statement from Burr about the stock-selling.
“I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13,” Burr wrote. “Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time.
“Understanding the assumption many could make in hindsight however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency.”
CNN reported on March 29 that Burr is facing potential federal investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission into the stock sales.
CNN said the Justice and SEC investigations may involve an additional five U.S. senators who also sold stock sales before Feb. 20. They include Republicans Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, David Perdue of Georgia, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California.
Green’s ties to Burr
ProPublica reported that Green conducted business before the Senate Intelligence Committee and had been a longtime donor to Burr’s political campaigns.
Green told ProPublica in a statement that “I have not lobbied the Senator or worked on an issue with his office personally since 2016.”
ProPublica reported that Green lobbied the Senate on behalf of Merck on the Right to Try Act, legislation that passed and allows terminally ill patients to get experimental drugs and limits the liability of health care companies.
Burr, who sits on the Senate health committee, co-sponsored the legislation on Feb. 7, 2017, the same month that the sale of the town house was being worked out.
Green has donated at least $13,300 to Burr’s political committees going back to at least 2001. He served as Burr’s Washington steering committee chairman when Burr, then a member of the House, was first running for Senate in 2005. In 2010, Green co-hosted an evening fundraiser for him.
According to a secret recording obtained by NPR, on Feb. 27, Burr told members of the well-connected private Tar Heel Circle that the novel coronavirus would have dire effects on the U.S. economy and population. He likened it to the 1918 flu pandemic that killed millions of people.
The Feb. 13 stock sales by Burr and his wife occurred six days after Burr co-wrote an op-ed piece saying America had tools in place to combat COVID-19.
Burr warned the private group on the same day that President Donald Trump publicly downplayed the virus.
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has been a fierce critic of Burr, particularly during Burr’s time in co-leading the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in influencing the 2016 presidential election. Gaetz also is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress.
Since the stock sales and the acknowledgment in the private event of the potential deadly nature of the coronavirus, Gaetz has launched social-media salvos at Burr, including demanding his resignation as head of the committee.
On Tuesday, Gaetz tweeted, “When politicians ‘go corrupt’ they don’t stop with just one corrupt act. Their worldview changes & they rationalize/justify anything they think they can conceal or get away with.
“A pattern is being revealed before our very eyes. Remove@SenatorBurr.”
